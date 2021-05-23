Hong Kong reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, 1 untraceable

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported two new confirmed cases on Sunday, one locally infected and one imported, taking the total number to 11,832.

The local case involved a 39-year-old female domestic helper and had an unknown infection source. In accordance with a compulsory testing notice, the woman underwent testing on May 21 and the result was positive, according to the CHP.

The imported case was a 20-year-old man who arrived from the United States.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on February 26, and more than 2.11 million doses have been administered so far. Some 1.24 million people have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, including 874,700 people fully vaccinated.