News / Nation

Hong Kong reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, 1 untraceable

Xinhua
  19:30 UTC+8, 2021-05-23       0
Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported two new confirmed cases on Sunday, one locally infected and one imported, taking the total number to 11,832.
Xinhua
  19:30 UTC+8, 2021-05-23       0

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported two new confirmed cases on Sunday, one locally infected and one imported, taking the total number to 11,832.

The local case involved a 39-year-old female domestic helper and had an unknown infection source. In accordance with a compulsory testing notice, the woman underwent testing on May 21 and the result was positive, according to the CHP.

The imported case was a 20-year-old man who arrived from the United States.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on February 26, and more than 2.11 million doses have been administered so far. Some 1.24 million people have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, including 874,700 people fully vaccinated.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     