Chinese mainland reports 18 COVID-19 cases, all imported

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 18 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of the cases, three each were reported in Shanghai, Guangdong and Sichuan, two in Shaanxi and one each in Tianjin, Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jiangsu, Fujian, Hunan and Gansu.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday.

A total of 5,970 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 5,676 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 294 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,991 by Sunday, including 325 patients still receiving treatment, three of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 86,030 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Sunday.

A total of 22 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, and 18 of them arrived from outside the mainland. There were a total of 388 asymptomatic cases, of whom 363 were imported, under medical observation by Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, 11,832 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 50 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 4,322 cases, including 23 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,553 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,133 had been discharged in Taiwan.