7 dead from exposure to toxic gas in food factory

Seven people have died after being exposed to toxic gas in a food factory in Changning County, Yibin, Sichuan Province, on Monday, local authorities said today.

Another person is in stable condition.

The victims showed symptoms of hydrogen sulfide poisoning, China Central Television reported today.

The person in charge of the factory, which processes bamboo shoots, has been put under police control.



Administrative penalty records show the food factory was warned twice by Changning County Market Supervision and Administration Bureau in March for failing to examine certificates while purchasing goods and failing to draft contingency plans for food safety accidents.

An investigation is underway.