News / Nation

Taiwan sets record daily COVID-19 death toll

Xinhua
  20:28 UTC+8, 2021-05-29       0
Taiwan on Saturday reported 320 new local COVID-19 infections and 166 backlogged local cases, including 21 deaths, the local disease monitoring agency said.
Xinhua
  20:28 UTC+8, 2021-05-29       0

Taiwan on Saturday reported 320 new local COVID-19 infections and 166 backlogged local cases, including 21 deaths, the local disease monitoring agency said.

It is the 14th consecutive day that new local infections have exceeded 200 on the island.

Of the new local cases, 169 were male, 151 were female, and their onset of symptoms ranged from May 7 to 28.

Among the 166 backlogged cases, 90 were male, and 76 were female, the agency said.

A total of 21 deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, the highest daily toll on the island since the pandemic began.

In addition to the local cases, Taiwan also reported seven new imported COVID-19 cases from Indonesia, India, and the Philippines.

Taiwan is seeing a steep rise in local infections amid strained medical resources. Given the severity of local transmissions, Taiwan has extended its level 3 alert for COVID-19 to June 14.

The total number of confirmed cases on the island since the epidemic began has risen to 7,806, including 99 deaths, the agency said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     