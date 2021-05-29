China to launch Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft

China plans to launch the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft at around 8:55 pm (Beijing Time) Saturday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The Long March-7 Y3 carrier rocket, carrying the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft, is filled with propellant and ready for launch, said the CMSA.