News / Nation

Wild Asian elephants migrating northward in southwest China

Xinhua
  00:43 UTC+8, 2021-05-31       0
Authorities are tracking 15 wild Asian elephants in southwest China's Yunnan Province as the herd migrates northward.
Xinhua
  00:43 UTC+8, 2021-05-31       0

Authorities are tracking 15 wild Asian elephants in southwest China's Yunnan Province as the herd migrates northward.

The elephants are now wandering in the county of Eshan, following a long journey from the province's southernmost prefecture Xishuangbanna starting from April 16. They are currently less than 50 kilometers away from the provincial capital Kunming, the provincial forestry and grassland administration said.

Monitoring images show that the herd includes six female adults, three male adults, three sub-adults, and three cubs.

The administration said they would take multiple measures to prevent the herd from migrating further northward and to lead them gradually back to Xishuangbanna or Pu'er.

Local authorities said it is rare for the giant animals to move so far northward from their traditional habitat. They have taken measures to prevent human-elephant conflict as the elephants may well stray into human settlements.

Since 1958, Yunnan has established 11 national or regional-level nature reserves in the tropics, covering a total area of about 510,000 hectares. The reserves protect the Asian elephants, with their population totaling approximately 300.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Gao Wei
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     