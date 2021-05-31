Chinese mainland reports 27 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 20 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

The same day also saw seven new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, three were reported in Guangdong, two in Shanghai and one each in Fujian and Henan.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, it added.

A total of 6,051 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 5,761 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 290 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 91,099 by Sunday, including 328 patients still receiving treatment, six of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 86,135 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Sunday.

A total of 19 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, 16 of which arrived from outside the mainland. There were a total of 400 asymptomatic cases, of whom 366 were imported, under medical observation by Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, 11,837 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 51 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 8,160 cases, including 109 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,572 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 1,133 had been discharged in Taiwan.