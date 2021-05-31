CoronaVac vaccine reduces COVID-19 mortalities by up to 97%: Uruguayan study

COVID-19-related deaths among Uruguayan adults aged 18-70 who have been fully vaccinated with Chinese company Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine for 14 days fell by 97 percent.

Hospitalizations in intensive care units following vaccination with the CoronaVac vaccine also decreased by over 95 percent and infection cases decreased by 57 percent, said the report released Thursday by Uruguay's Ministry of Public Health.

The report analyzed 712,716 people who had passed the 14-day mark from March 1 to May 25 after having received the final dose of the CoronaVac vaccine.

As of Tuesday, 28 percent of Uruguay's population had been fully vaccinated, according to the report.

Uruguay reported a total of 291,488 COVID-19 cases and 4,213 deaths as of Sunday.