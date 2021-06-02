News / Nation

CPC members with 50-year party standing awarded commemorative medals

Xinhua
  13:15 UTC+8, 2021-06-02
Events were launched across China on Wednesday to award commemorative medals to Communist Party of China members bearing five decades of party membership.
Eligible recipients are CPC members who would have been party members for 50 full years or longer as of July 1, 2021, and have consistently performed well in their roles.

The awarding of honors, set to last until July 1, will see more than 7.1 million CPC members across the country receive the medals, according to officials.

The medals measuring 50 mm in diameter are made of copper-zinc alloy, and come in hues of red and gold.

In the future, the memorial medal awarding is slated to take place once a year, usually around July 1, the birthday of the CPC.

The CPC marks its centenary this year.

