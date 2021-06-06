News / Nation

Guangzhou residents urged to stay local amid COVID-19 resurgence

Xinhua
  18:28 UTC+8, 2021-06-06
The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou on Sunday asked its residents not to leave the city unless necessary as a precaution against the latest COVID-19 resurgence.
Xinhua
  18:28 UTC+8, 2021-06-06       0

The city's headquarters on COVID-19 control and prevention also said starting on Monday noon, those leaving the city must provide a negative nucleic acid testing result within 48 hours before departure.

China's Guangdong Province on Saturday registered seven locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and three locally transmitted asymptomatic cases, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

All of the confirmed and asymptomatic cases were reported in the provincial capital Guangzhou, it said.

The city has reported a total of 94 infections, including 80 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 asymptomatic carriers in the latest round of COVID-19 resurgence starting on May 21.

On Saturday, Guangzhou expanded its latest nucleic acid testing drive to cover all residents, after another four districts announced the launch of all-inclusive tests.

