News / Nation

China's vaccination against COVID-19 now at 'staggering' pace: media

Xinhua
  12:42 UTC+8, 2021-06-05       0
China is now vaccinating its citizens "at a staggering pace" with an average of about 19 million shots per day, said a recent report of The Associated Press.
Xinhua
  12:42 UTC+8, 2021-06-05       0
China's vaccination against COVID-19 now at 'staggering' pace: media
Xinhua

People receive COVID-19 vaccines in Tangshan City, Hebei Province, on May 28, 2021. 

China is now vaccinating its citizens "at a staggering pace" with an average of about 19 million shots per day, said a recent report of The Associated Press, citing the rolling seven-day average of Our World in Data, an online research site.

"That would mean a dose for everyone in Italy about every three days. The United States, with about one quarter of China's population, reached around 3.4 million shots per day in April when its drive was at full tilt," the report said.

China's total number of inoculations is roughly a third of the 1.9 billion shots distributed globally, the AP quoted Our World in Data as saying.

The speed, the report noted, was reached due to calls for getting vaccinated from "every corner of society," including companies, schools and local governments.

It also mentioned that China has vaccinated more than 500,000 overseas citizens through its "Spring Sprout" program, which is designed to help inoculate Chinese nationals abroad with Chinese vaccines.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     