China built Huoyan, or Fire Eye laboratory, within 10 hours on Friday to battle against the COVID-19 outbreak in Guangzhou, the capital city of south China's Guangdong Province.

China built Huoyan, or Fire Eye laboratory, within 10 hours on Friday to battle against the COVID-19 outbreak in Guangzhou, the capital city of south China's Guangdong Province.

The laboratory can examine up to 1,500,000 samples a day.

Guangdong registered 11 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and three new locally transmitted asymptomatic cases on Friday, said the provincial health commission.