Chinese mainland reports five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all reported in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Also reported were 14 new imported cases, of which four were reported in Shanghai, three in Guangdong, two each in Zhejiang and Yunnan, and one each in Liaoning, Henan and Sichuan.

No new deaths or suspected cases related to COVID-19 were reported Sunday.

A total of 6,151 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 5,848 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 303 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 91,267 by Sunday, including 403 patients still receiving treatment, 10 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 86,228 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Sunday.

A total of 21 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, two of which were reported in Guangdong and the other 19 cases were from abroad. There were a total of 376 asymptomatic cases, of whom 342 were imported, under medical observation by Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, 11,858 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 51 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 11,298 cases, including 260 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,584 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 51 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 1,133 had been discharged in Taiwan.