News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  09:56 UTC+8, 2021-06-07       0
The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all reported in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said on Monday.
Xinhua
  09:56 UTC+8, 2021-06-07       0

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all reported in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Also reported were 14 new imported cases, of which four were reported in Shanghai, three in Guangdong, two each in Zhejiang and Yunnan, and one each in Liaoning, Henan and Sichuan.

No new deaths or suspected cases related to COVID-19 were reported Sunday.

A total of 6,151 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 5,848 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 303 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 91,267 by Sunday, including 403 patients still receiving treatment, 10 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 86,228 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Sunday.

A total of 21 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, two of which were reported in Guangdong and the other 19 cases were from abroad. There were a total of 376 asymptomatic cases, of whom 342 were imported, under medical observation by Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, 11,858 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 51 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 11,298 cases, including 260 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,584 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 51 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 1,133 had been discharged in Taiwan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     