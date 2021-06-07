Chinese nasal spray, inhaled COVID-19 vaccines undergoing clinical trial: official

Clinical trials of China-developed nasal spray and inhaled COVID-19 vaccines are currently underway, according to the National Health Commission.

The nasal spray has been selected as one of China's vaccine technologies to combat COVID-19 in the very beginning, Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the commission, said in a recent interview.

Medical experts will study the safety and effectiveness of the tested vaccines after completing the collection of clinical trial data, Zeng added.