News / Nation

At least 70% of China's target population to be vaccinated by year end: official

Xinhua
  12:01 UTC+8, 2021-06-07       0
At least 70 percent of the target population in China is expected to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of this year, according to the National Health Commission.
Xinhua
  12:01 UTC+8, 2021-06-07       0

At least 70 percent of the target population in China is expected to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of this year, according to an official of the National Health Commission (NHC).

Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the NHC, told Xinhua in a recent interview that the locally transmitted COVID-19 cases reported recently suggest that the epidemic prevention and control situation remains grim.

Calling on the public not to hesitate about vaccination, Zeng said joint efforts should be made to build the "Great Wall of Immunization."

Over 763 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Saturday, NHC figures showed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     