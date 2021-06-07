Man arrested for killing six in East China

A man armed with a knife killed six people and wounded 14 others in a city in eastern China, CCTV reported on Sunday.

The attack occurred on Saturday afternoon in a pedestrian street of Anqing, Anhui Province, the report said.

The suspect was arrested and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the attack, Anqing Public Security Bureau said in a statement released on its official Weibo account.

Quoting the bureau, CCTV said the suspect is 25 years old, unemployed and "angry."

The authorities had earlier reported five deaths. A badly injured victim died in hospital on Saturday, CCTV said.