Guangdong reports 19 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

China's Guangdong Province registered 19 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, the provincial health commission said on Tuesday.

Imaginechina

Fourteen of the confirmed cases were reported in the provincial capital Guangzhou, three in Shenzhen, one in Foshan and one in Zhanjiang, the commission said.

The province also reported three imported confirmed cases and nine imported asymptomatic ones.

The latest COVID-19 resurgence in the southern manufacturing heartland of Guangdong started in May, with most cases reported in cities of Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Foshan.