China targets underground camera peeping industry

Chinese authorities have launched a nationwide campaign against the underground industry relevant to camera peeping.

The operation from May to August, per a decision made by the Cyberspace Administration of China and three other government agencies, aims to better protect individual privacy as camera peeing-related illegal practices have severely infringed upon privacy and become an issue of concern to many.

Recent years, according to officials, saw lawless individuals hack into and control security cameras in citizens' homes and public places, convert smartphones and smart bracelet bands into camera peeping kits, as well as sell crack software and spread peeping techniques to peeping Toms, forming an underground industrial chain.