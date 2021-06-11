News / Nation

Guangzhou COVID-19 outbreak sees high number of patients in critical condition

The higher proportion of serious cases was probably caused by this specific strain of the virus.
Imaginechina

Technicians analyze samples in a lab at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport on June 9.

People in serious and critical condition accounted for a higher proportion of COVID-19 patients in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, during the ongoing outbreak of the pandemic in the area, according to an medical expert.

Around 10 to 12 percent of patients were seriously or critically ill, higher than the roughly 5 percent in previous regional outbreaks of COVID-19, said Guan Xiangdong, a member of the expert team treating coronavirus patients in Guangzhou, in an interview with China Central Television on June 9.

The higher proportion of serious cases was probably caused by this specific strain of the virus, Guan said.

The patients' conditions progressed quickly, with some developing into serious or critical stages in just three or four days after they were confirmed, said Zhang Zhongde, another expert member.

These patients showed obvious symptoms, with around 80 percent having high fevers, Zhang said.

The viral load – the amount of the novel coronavirus in a test sample taken from a patient – is very high compared with previous regional outbreaks across China. What's worse is the viral load declined very slowly, Zhang added.

Guangzhou has reported 119 positive cases between May 21 and June 9.

﻿
