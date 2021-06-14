News / Nation

Guangzhou pospones high school entrance exam over COVID-19

Xinhua
  19:23 UTC+8, 2021-06-14       0
Authorities in Guangzhou announced Monday that the local senior high school entrance examination scheduled for June 20-22 would be postponed to July over COVID-19.
Xinhua
  19:23 UTC+8, 2021-06-14       0

Authorities in Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province, announced Monday that the local senior high school entrance examination scheduled for June 20-22 would be postponed to July over COVID-19.

The decision was made to protect the health of teachers and students per epidemic prevention and control measures as the exam in the current situation could increase cross-infection risks, the municipal education department said.

The exam time would be set soon depending on the epidemic situation and be made public in advance, said Gu Zhongpeng, deputy director of the department.

More than 90,000 junior high school students are scheduled to take part in the exam, Gu said.

Authorities in Guangzhou on Monday also lifted lockdown in 11 regions in five districts after the epidemic situation eased.

Guangdong Province reported four locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Sunday, all in the capital Guangzhou, the provincial health commission said.

Two medics in Guangzhou Eighth People's Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 on June 11 and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital, the provincial health commission said Monday. The commission added that both of them are in stable condition.

The province also reported three imported confirmed cases and 14 imported asymptomatic carriers on Sunday.

Currently, 194 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, said the local commission.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     