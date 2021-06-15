News / Nation

Man captured after swimming away from pandemic control area

﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  13:24 UTC+8, 2021-06-15       0
A man was caught by police in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, for trying to get away from a pandemic control area by swimming around 10pm on Saturday.
﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  13:24 UTC+8, 2021-06-15       0

A man was caught by police in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, for trying to get away from a pandemic control area by swimming around 10pm on Saturday.

The 28-year-old construction worker surnamed Zhang from Guizhou Province tried to show his ability to swim across the Zhujiang River on a spur of the moment while drinking with his fellow workers on a construction site in Liwan District, Guangzhou Daily reported.

He climbed over a fence and swam across the river to arrive at the city's Yongxing Street Pier in Haizhu District. Local police captured him after receiving reports from nearby residents.

Zhang said he was not aware of the risk of leaving the area without permission at that moment, and has confessed to the violation, the report said. He has been given public security penalties, according to the local police.

By Monday, Guangdong had reported a total of 2,635 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,083 imported ones. Currently, 202 patients are being treated in hospitals, according to the provincial health commission. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     