More cooperation seen in regional film industry

Cooperation will be more extensive for film screenings, distribution and production across the Yangtze River Delta region, film professionals told a forum at the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The forum discussed possibilities for mutual resource-sharing and regional integration to expand the industrialization of Chinese cinema.

Last year, box-office receipts in the region totaled 5.2 billion yuan (US$800 million), a quarter of the entire country's, and the film industry is rapidly recovering from the depths of the pandemic.

"We are optimistic about the future of the industry, particularly with joint efforts in the region," said Huang Bin, deputy general manager of Omnijoi Media. "In-depth industrial cooperation in the region is of great importance to us."

Film cooperation in the region dates back to 2019, when the Yangtze River Delta Film Distribution Alliance was set up to build a framework for all-around cooperation between Shanghai and neighboring Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces.

Zhang Jianglin, supervisor and executive president of the Suzhou Motion Picture Association, cited the barrier-free film screening program that has been applied to many cinemas in the region.

"We're thinking about spreading the program throughout the entire city of Suzhou to help people with visual difficulties enjoy movies at theaters," said Zhang.

Xia Chunren, member of the China Film Distribution and Exhibition Association, is encouraging the launch of a regional emergency-response mechanism and mutual platform to share film information and market approaches.

With abundant cultural resources and a profound history, industry-wide cooperation in the region is also expected to inspire more original stories and film scripts in the future.

However, insiders say the region needs to cultivate more talent to propel the industry.

In the eyes of Fu Haifang, general manager of Zhejiang Starlight Film and Television, the region's film industry is in need of talent with rich experience and expertise in project development, marketing and new cinematic technologies.

"It's important for us to set up a film talent pool in the region, and nurture more professional and efficient production teams," Fu said.