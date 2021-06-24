Allegations of forced labor in Xinjiang go against facts: MOFCOM

The accusations of forced labor in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region are completely against the facts.

The accusations of forced labor in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region are completely against the facts, said Gao Feng, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), at a press conference on Thursday.

Responding to a question on the US's blacklisting of five Chinese firms over alleged human rights abuses, he said China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legal interests of its enterprises and institutions.

The US's "bullying acts" and trade protectionism on the pretext of human rights issues damage the international trade order and disrupt global industrial and supply chains, Gao added.