Eighteen people are dead and 16 injured, including four seriously, after a fire ripped through a martial arts club early this morning in central China's Henan Province.

The fire broke out at 3am this morning in Yuanxiang Town.

The person in charge of the club has been taken under police control.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.