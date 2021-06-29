Xi presents July 1 Medal to outstanding CPC members

﻿
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, is presenting the July 1 Medal to outstanding CPC members.
Winners of the July 1 Medal on their way to the Great Hall of the People where they will be awarded the highest honor in the Communist Party of China on June 29, 2021.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, presented the July 1 Medal to outstanding CPC members at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday morning.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, conferred the medals on the awardees, and shook hands and had photos with them.

A group of children, who are members of the Chinese Young Pioneers, presented flowers to the medal recipients.

Zhang Guimei, principal of a senior high school that offers free education to girls from impoverished families, spoke at the ceremony on behalf of the awardees.

The July 1 Medal

Top ﻿
     