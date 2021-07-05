﻿
News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 3 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  10:39 UTC+8, 2021-07-05       0
The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported three new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.
Xinhua
  10:39 UTC+8, 2021-07-05       0

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported three new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Also newly reported were 19 imported cases, of which six were reported in Shanghai, five each in Guangdong and Yunnan, two in Sichuan, and one in Shaanxi.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Sunday, said the commission.

A total of 6,674 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 6,281 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 393 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 91,869, including 429 patients still receiving treatment, six of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 86,804 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Sunday.

A total of 14 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 443 asymptomatic cases, of whom 437 were imported, under medical observation on Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, 11,942 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 211 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 55 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 15,030 cases, including 688 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,637 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 51 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 10,868 had been discharged in Taiwan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     