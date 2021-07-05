Chinese mainland reports 3 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported three new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Also newly reported were 19 imported cases, of which six were reported in Shanghai, five each in Guangdong and Yunnan, two in Sichuan, and one in Shaanxi.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Sunday, said the commission.

A total of 6,674 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 6,281 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 393 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 91,869, including 429 patients still receiving treatment, six of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 86,804 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Sunday.

A total of 14 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 443 asymptomatic cases, of whom 437 were imported, under medical observation on Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, 11,942 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 211 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 55 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 15,030 cases, including 688 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,637 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 51 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 10,868 had been discharged in Taiwan.