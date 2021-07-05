China's Yunnan reports 3 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The cases, including a Myanmar national, were found during the all-inclusive nucleic acid testing in Ruili City.

Southwest China's Yunnan Province reported three locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

The province also reported five imported confirmed COVID-19 cases and one imported asymptomatic case from those arriving from overseas.

By the end of Sunday, there were 64 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yunnan Province, including three locally transmitted cases and 61 imported ones. There were also 12 imported asymptomatic cases.