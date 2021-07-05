Southwest China's Ruili imposes entry, exit restrictions over new COVID-19 cases

News / Nation

The city of Ruili in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Monday imposed entry and exit restrictions after the emergence of new COVID-19 cases.

The city reported three new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Authorities have asked people to refrain from entering or leaving the city unless necessary.

The city's headquarters for COVID-19 prevention and control said an all-inclusive nucleic acid testing would be launched in the city proper and the Wanding area, with the government bearing all test-related costs.

Ruili, which lies along China's border with Myanmar, has reported dozens of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since March 30 during recent outbreaks. The resurgence subsided in April amid tightened anti-epidemic measures and several citywide COVID-19 testing campaigns.

Source: Xinhua
