China's natural heritage sites annually generate 14 billion yuan

Xinhua
  22:06 UTC+8, 2021-07-05
China's natural sites inscribed on the World Heritage List have brought about an annual income of over 14 billion yuan (about 2.16 billion US dollars) from tourism to local people, the National Forestry and Grassland Administration said.

China currently boasts 14 listed natural heritage sites and four mixed ones, both cultural and natural, said Yan Chenggao with the administration at a press conference Monday.

Widely distributed throughout the country, China's natural heritage sites protect around 70,500 square kilometers of natural spaces. They have also preserved cultural relics, intangible cultural heritage, as well as historical and cultural sites.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
