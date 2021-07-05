﻿
Heat waves to scorch parts of China in July

High temperatures and heat waves are expected to scorch parts of China in July, China Meteorological Administration (CMA) said Monday.
In July, regions south of the Yangtze River and the southern part of China will see more high-temperature days compared with the same period in normal years, with temperatures rising above 35 degrees Celsius, the CMA said.

The administration advised people in these regions to take necessary precautions and make preparations to ensure power supply.

Northeast China, part of Inner Mongolia and north China are expected to see more precipitation in July than normal years, the CMA forecast, advising the public to remain alert for disasters that might be triggered by rainstorms and floods.

The CMA also anticipated that two to three tropical cyclones will affect parts of China's coastal areas in July.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
