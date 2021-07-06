﻿
News / Nation

China's Yunnan adds one COVID-19 medium-risk area

Xinhua
  17:24 UTC+8, 2021-07-06       0
One residential community in Ruili City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, has been classified as a COVID-19 medium-risk area following the recent resurgence in infections.
Xinhua
  17:24 UTC+8, 2021-07-06       0

One residential community in Ruili City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, has been classified as a COVID-19 medium-risk area following the recent resurgence in infections, according to local authorities.

The community, with a population of around 12,000, is located on China's border with Myanmar and currently the only medium-risk area in Ruili and Yunnan. The classification took effect at 12 pm on Tuesday, the municipal COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters said.

Yunnan reported three locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and two locally-transmitted asymptomatic infections on Monday, all found in Ruili among Myanmar nationals, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

An epidemiological investigation is underway, and nucleic acid testing has been carried out in several key districts in Ruili since Monday morning.

By 8 am on Tuesday, over 238,000 samples were collected and more than 760 close and secondary contacts of coronavirus carriers were put under medical observation, municipal authorities said.

The border city experienced a COVID-19 outbreak from late March to April.

By the end of Monday, there were 75 confirmed COVID-19 cases still hospitalized in Yunnan Province, including six locally-transmitted and 69 imported cases.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     