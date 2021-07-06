Investment firm chairman detained for alleged assault

The chairman of China Aerospace Investment has been detained by police for allegedly beating two people, Xinhuanet.com reported on Monday.

The chairman of China Aerospace Investment has been detained by police for allegedly beating two people, Xinhuanet.com reported on Monday.

Zhang Tao had a quarrel with a man surnamed Wang after getting drunk during a dinner with him, a woman surnamed Wu and others in Beijing on June 12.

While Zhang was sending Wang back to his home, they argued again. Zhang punched and kicked Wang several times in the elevator of his apartment. He also pushed the 85-year-old Wu when she tried to intervene, causing her to fall to the ground twice, according to Xinhua.

Wu was later taken to a hospital by paramedics and has yet to be released.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.