﻿
News / Nation

China's Hubei reports 25 imported confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  15:07 UTC+8, 2021-07-07       0
China's Hubei Province reported 25 imported confirmed COVID-19 cases and 31 imported asymptomatic cases on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  15:07 UTC+8, 2021-07-07       0
China's Hubei reports 25 imported confirmed COVID-19 cases
Imaginechina

In this file photo taken on April 3, 2020, a man disinfects Wuhan Tianhe International Airport.

China's Hubei Province reported 25 imported confirmed COVID-19 cases and 31 imported asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said on Wednesday.

Among the newly reported cases, three arrived at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport from Jakarta, Indonesia, via flight JT2619 on either June 28 or July 5, and 22 arrived in Wuhan from Afghanistan via flight MF8008 on July 2.

All cases were quarantined upon arrival and later diagnosed as confirmed COVID-19 cases. They are currently receiving treatment at designated medical institutions.

Among the 31 imported asymptomatic cases, 30 arrived in Wuhan from Afghanistan via flight MF8008 on July 2, and one arrived from Jakarta, Indonesia, via flight JT2619 on July 5.

As of Wednesday, Hubei has 27 confirmed imported COVID-19 cases. A total of 711 close contacts are under quarantine for medical observation.

Hubei has reported a total of 68,187 confirmed COVID-19 cases since its initial outbreak in 2019, with 63,648 of that number having been discharged from hospitals after recovery. The epidemic claimed 4,512 lives in the province.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     