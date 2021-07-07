Chinese mainland reports 57 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 15 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Also reported were 42 imported cases, of which 25 were reported in Hubei, five in Guangdong, four in Shanghai, two each in Tianjin and Shaanxi, and one each in Jiangsu, Fujian, Henan and Sichuan.

Four new suspected cases were reported in Shanghai, all arriving from outside the mainland. No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday.