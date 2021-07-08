﻿
News / Nation

Stranded whales die on return to ocean in east China

Sun Jiayi
  16:12 UTC+8, 2021-07-08       0
Death toll of pod of melon-headed whales found stranded off Linhai City in Zhejiang province rises to five.
Sun Jiayi
  16:12 UTC+8, 2021-07-08       0
Stranded whales die on return to ocean in east China
Xinhua

In this July 7, 2021 photo the whales are being temporarily cared for at a seafood facility in Linhai City, Zhejiang Province. 

Two of the 12 whales that were found stranded in coastal waters off eastern China's Zhejiang Province died on release back into the ocean on Wednesday night, Zhejiang Daily reported.

Their deaths mean that five of the melon-headed whales have so far died, including three which were suffering from dehydration when first found. Six of the pod have been successfully returned to the ocean and one is still being nursed in a nearby seafood facility.

"To our regret, two of the rescued melon-headed whales lost vital organ signs while being sent back to the ocean," said Zhu Yupeng, leader of Linhai's department of oceans and fishery.

Experts would study the cause of their deaths later, the media report said.

The pod of whales was discovered hundreds of meters offshore in Linhai City on Tuesday morning.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     