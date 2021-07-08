Chinese mainland reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, of which 15 were imported and two were locally transmitted.

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, of which 15 were imported and two were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Of the new imported cases, eight were reported in Shanghai, two each in Fujian, Henan, and Guangdong, and one in Sichuan, according to the commission.

The two new locally transmitted cases were both reported in Yunnan.

Wednesday also saw two suspected cases newly reported in Shanghai. Both of them were imported.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday across the mainland, it added.