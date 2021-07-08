News / Nation

Shenzhen law bans e-retail pricing bias using big data

Sun Jiayi
  14:32 UTC+8, 2021-07-08       0
Shenzhen has introduced a new regulation to ban mobile apps and websites from applying biased pricing based on users' preferences or habits sourced through big data.
Sun Jiayi
  14:32 UTC+8, 2021-07-08       0

South China's high-tech hub Shenzhen has introduced a new regulation to ban mobile apps and websites from applying biased pricing based on users' preferences or habits sourced through big data.

The ban comes with a fine of up to 50 million yuan (US$7.73 million) for companies that continue the practice.

The regulation, which will take effect from January 1 next year, was published on the website of Shenzhen Municipal People's Congress.

E-tailers have been found to charge customers different prices for the same products after analyzing through big data their consumption habits and other preferences.

The regulation stipulates that online platforms will not apply discriminatory pricing and services to consumers of the same status.

Big data is now widely employed in information technology applications and increases the efficiency of platforms. However, the new regulation guards against platforms that use it to infringe on consumers' rights and interests. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     