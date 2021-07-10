News / Nation

27 held accountable over fatal gold mine fire in China

A total of 27 people were held accountable over a fatal gold mine fire in east China's Shandong Province in February, authorities said.
Among them were Wang Jingzhi, legal representative of the Caojiawa Gold Mine in the city of Zhaoyuan, and the mine's director Li Jingui, according to the provincial government.

Wang and Li have been under police custody, and judicial organs are advised to pursue their criminal responsibilities, according to the provincial government.

The accident happened at around 6 am on February 17, when workers were conducting equipment maintenance at the Caojiawa Gold Mine. Six people were killed in the fire and four were rescued.

