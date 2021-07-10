Chinese mainland reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 26 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 19 were imported and seven were locally transmitted.

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 26 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 19 were imported and seven were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Of the new imported cases, six were reported in Shanghai, four in Yunnan, three each in Sichuan and Shaanxi, two in Tianjin, and one in Guangdong, according to the commission.

The seven new locally transmitted cases were all reported in Yunnan.

Two new suspected cases were reported in Shanghai, all arriving from outside the mainland, while no deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Friday across the mainland, it added.

China's Yunnan Province reported seven new locally transmitted COVID-19 confirmed cases and three asymptomatic carriers, all in the city of Ruili, on Friday, the provincial health commission said Saturday.

The cases were all found in the all-inclusive nucleic acid testing in Ruili, the commission said.

The province also registered four imported confirmed cases and one asymptomatic carrier. The confirmed cases were all from Myanmar, and the asymptomatic case lived in Laos before arriving in China.

By the end of Friday, there were 120 confirmed cases in hospitals in Yunnan, including 38 locally transmitted cases. There were also 21 asymptomatic cases, including three locally transmitted.

Ruili, which lies along China's border with Myanmar, has been reporting new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since July 4.