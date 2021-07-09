Chinese mainland reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15 were imported and eight were locally transmitted.

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15 were imported and eight were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of the new imported cases, nine were reported in Yunnan, and three each in Shanghai and Guangdong, according to the commission.

The eight new locally transmitted cases were all reported in Yunnan.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday across the mainland, it added.

Southwest China's Yunnan Province reported eight new locally transmitted COVID-19 confirmed cases, all in the city of Ruili, on Thursday, the provincial health commission said Friday.

The cases were all found in the all-inclusive nucleic acid testing in Ruili, the commission said.

The province also registered nine imported confirmed cases and two asymptomatic cases. Among the confirmed cases, five were from Myanmar, three from Sri Lanka and one from Indonesia. The two asymptomatic cases had lived in Laos before arriving in China.

By the end of Wednesday, there were 109 confirmed cases in hospitals in Yunnan, including 31 locally transmitted cases and 78 imported ones. There were also 17 asymptomatic cases, all arriving from overseas.

Ruili, which lies along China's border with Myanmar, has been reporting new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since July 4.