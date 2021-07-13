Chinese mainland reports 29 COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Jiangsu and Yunnan respectively.

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Jiangsu and Yunnan respectively, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Also reported were 27 new imported cases, of which six were reported in Yunnan, five in Shanghai, three each in Henan and Guangdong, two each in Fujian and Hunan, and one each in Beijing, Tianjin, Jiangsu, Hubei, Sichuan and Shaanxi.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the day.