No new COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

No imported or locally transmitted coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

So far, of all the 1,886 imported cases, 1,821 have been discharged upon recovery and 65 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.