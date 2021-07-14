Death toll hits 17 as search for survivors ends at collapsed building

Authorities formed a taskforce to investigate the cause of Suzhou hotel cave-in.

Xinhua

Seventeen people died, five were injured and one was unharmed as the search for survivors from a collapsed building in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, ended, local government said today.

All people trapped when the hotel in Wujiang District collapsed at 3:33pm on Monday have been found, the district government said.

Jiangsu provincial government has formed a taskforce to investigate the cause of the cave-in. The legal representative, operator, designer and builders of the hotel have been summoned to help the investigation.