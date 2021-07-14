﻿
News / Nation

Death toll hits 17 as search for survivors ends at collapsed building

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  11:47 UTC+8, 2021-07-14       0
Authorities formed a taskforce to investigate the cause of Suzhou hotel cave-in.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  11:47 UTC+8, 2021-07-14       0
Death toll hits 17 as search for survivors ends at collapsed building
Xinhua

Firefighters sift through the collapsed building in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, on July 13.

Seventeen people died, five were injured and one was unharmed as the search for survivors from a collapsed building in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, ended, local government said today.

All people trapped when the hotel in Wujiang District collapsed at 3:33pm on Monday have been found, the district government said.

Jiangsu provincial government has formed a taskforce to investigate the cause of the cave-in. The legal representative, operator, designer and builders of the hotel have been summoned to help the investigation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     