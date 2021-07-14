Dozens of locations enforce 'proof of vaccine' rule
Dozens of cities and counties in China require residents to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before entering public places as a means to push more people to get inoculated, local authorities say.
Cities and counties in provinces including Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Anhui, Shandong, Shanxi and Jiangsu have issued similar rules, saying COVID-19 vaccination records will be checked in public places such as schools, markets, hospitals and others.
"We want to encourage more people to get the jabs," a staffer from the epidemic prevention and control department of Dingnan, Jiangxi Province, told China Central Television.
Up to Tuesday, China had administered 1.39 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines.