Dozens of locations enforce 'proof of vaccine' rule

Markets, hospitals and schools are off limits without the jab as cities and counties across China push more people to get inoculated.

Dozens of cities and counties in China require residents to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before entering public places as a means to push more people to get inoculated, local authorities say.

Cities and counties in provinces including Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Anhui, Shandong, Shanxi and Jiangsu have issued similar rules, saying COVID-19 vaccination records will be checked in public places such as schools, markets, hospitals and others.

"We want to encourage more people to get the jabs," a staffer from the epidemic prevention and control department of Dingnan, Jiangxi Province, told China Central Television.



Up to Tuesday, China had administered 1.39 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

