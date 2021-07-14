News / Nation

Dozens of locations enforce 'proof of vaccine' rule

Sun Jiayi
  15:23 UTC+8, 2021-07-14       0
Markets, hospitals and schools are off limits without the jab as cities and counties across China push more people to get inoculated.
Sun Jiayi
  15:23 UTC+8, 2021-07-14       0

Dozens of cities and counties in China require residents to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before entering public places as a means to push more people to get inoculated, local authorities say.

Cities and counties in provinces including Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Anhui, Shandong, Shanxi and Jiangsu have issued similar rules, saying COVID-19 vaccination records will be checked in public places such as schools, markets, hospitals and others.

"We want to encourage more people to get the jabs," a staffer from the epidemic prevention and control department of Dingnan, Jiangxi Province, told China Central Television.

Up to Tuesday, China had administered 1.39 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines. 

Dozens of locations enforce 'proof of vaccine' rule
Xinhua

In the top photo, nurse Li Huiting receives a shot of COVID-19 vaccine at the No. 3 Hospital of Shandong Province in Ji'nan. In the photo above, she displays her health code with a golden frame after receiving the second jab. 


Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     