﻿
News / Nation

Murder trial awaits man accused of killing his children

﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  22:24 UTC+8, 2021-07-16       0
A divorced man from the southwest China city of Chongqing has been accused of conspiring with his girlfriend to kill his two young children.
﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  22:24 UTC+8, 2021-07-16       0
Murder trial awaits man accused of killing his children

Two toddlers fell from the 15th floor of a residential building in Chongqing and died on November 2, 2020.

A divorced man from the southwest China city of Chongqing has been accused of conspiring with his girlfriend to kill his two young children, The Paper reported on Friday, citing the Fifth Branch of Chongqing People's Procuratorate.

The 2-year-old girl and 1-year-old boy were reported to have fallen to their deaths from the 15th floor of a residential building located in the city's Nan'an District on November 2, 2020.

According to the indictment provided by the mother of the two children, her ex-husband surnamed Zhang had an affair with a woman surnamed Ye during their marriage and later got a divorce. Ye couldn't accept the fact that Zhang had children. They had been conspiring to murder the two kids last February when she and Zhang got divorced, The Paper reported. 

Zhang killed his two kids intentionally by dropping them from the 15th floor and pretended it was an accident, the indictment alleges.

She began casting doubt on Zhang when she found the description about the "accident" he gave her contradicted what he had told his friends.

Zhang and Ye were placed under criminal detention on November 12, 2002 on suspicion of murder. They were arrested by the public security bureau in Nan'an District on December 14 with the approval of the district people's procuratorate.

The Fifth Branch of Chongqing People's Procuratorate filed the case to the Chongqing No. 5 Intermediate People's Court on March 18. The court will open a trial for the case on July 26.

Murder trial awaits man accused of killing his children

Suspects Ye and Zhang

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     