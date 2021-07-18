Chinese mainland reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Also reported were 32 new imported cases, of which 11 were reported in Yunnan, four each in Beijing, Fujian and Guangdong, three in Sichuan, two in Shaanxi, and one each in Inner Mongolia, Shanghai, Jiangsu and Hubei.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Saturday.

A total of 6,984 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Saturday. Among them, 6,505 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 479 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 92,246 by Saturday, including 549 patients still receiving treatment, 12 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 87,061 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on the day.

A total of 27 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all of which were from outside the mainland. There were 449 asymptomatic cases, of which 444 were imported, under medical observation by Saturday.

By the end of Saturday, 11,956 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 55 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 15,390 cases, including 764 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,682 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 53 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 12,207 had been discharged in Taiwan.