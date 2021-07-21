News / Nation

China trying to resume railway services in rain-hit central province

China is restarting railway services in the central province of Henan where heavy rainfall has severely damaged transport, the national railway operator said Wednesday.
Currently, the local sections of the Beijing-Guangzhou High-Speed Railway, the world's longest high-speed rail track, and the Zhengzhou-Xuzhou high-speed railway are operating safely and smoothly, according to the China State Railway Group Co. Ltd.

To ensure transportation safety, railway authorities have issued prompt orders such as limiting speed, circumventing dangers and halting operations for trains running through Zhengzhou, the provincial capital.

The railway operator said it is also increasing the number of temporary trains to transfer affected passengers.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
