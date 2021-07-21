﻿
News / Nation

17 airport workers test positive for COVID-19 in east China

Xinhua
  15:23 UTC+8, 2021-07-21       0
Seventeen airport workers in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday noon.
Xinhua
  15:23 UTC+8, 2021-07-21       0

Seventeen airport workers in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday noon, causing massive flight cancellations and delays.

Nine of the workers have been diagnosed as confirmed cases and five as asymptomatic carriers. The remaining three are awaiting further diagnosis, according to a press conference by the municipal government on Wednesday.

Local health authorities found positive results during routine nucleic acid testing for airport staff.

Over 65 percent of flights at the Nanjing Lukou International Airport were canceled as a result. The airport was earlier scheduled to handle 405 inbound and outbound flights on Tuesday.

The airport has carried out disinfection work inside terminal 2, which mainly handles international operations.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     