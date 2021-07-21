17 airport workers test positive for COVID-19 in east China

Seventeen airport workers in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday noon.

Seventeen airport workers in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday noon, causing massive flight cancellations and delays.

Nine of the workers have been diagnosed as confirmed cases and five as asymptomatic carriers. The remaining three are awaiting further diagnosis, according to a press conference by the municipal government on Wednesday.

Local health authorities found positive results during routine nucleic acid testing for airport staff.

Over 65 percent of flights at the Nanjing Lukou International Airport were canceled as a result. The airport was earlier scheduled to handle 405 inbound and outbound flights on Tuesday.

The airport has carried out disinfection work inside terminal 2, which mainly handles international operations.