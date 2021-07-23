Rainstorms lash northern & central China

Rainstorms are wreaking havoc in northern and central China, with crops damaged and floods inundating local rivers.

Rainstorms are wreaking havoc in northern and central China, with crops damaged and floods inundating local rivers.

From Thursday to Friday, downpours hit the county of Luonan in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, inflicting damage on bridges, houses and crops, though no casualties have been reported. Local meteorological authorities have issued a warning for more rainstorms.

In north China's Hebei Province, a village official has died and another remains missing while fighting floods in the county of Neiqiu, under the jurisdiction of Xingtai, according to the local government.

Xingtai experienced heavy rains from Tuesday to Thursday, with average precipitation reaching 116.9 mm. In Neiqiu, the precipitation reached 359.7 mm.

The officials went missing on Thursday morning while inspecting flooded areas. Rescuers managed to find one of them, but the official died after medical efforts failed. Rescuers are still searching for the other missing official.

In northwest China's Qinghai Province, heavy rainfall crushed the bridge of a provincial highway in the county of Qilian. A mudslide trapped five people in Qilian County on Thursday night, but rescuers helped them out, with one person sustaining injuries.

In central China's Henan Province, the Wuzhi hydrological station saw water exceeding the warning mark over the Qinhe River on Friday morning. It is the biggest flood to hit the river since 1982. The Qinhe River is a major tributary of the Yellow River, China's second-longest river.

As downpours continue to cause damage in Henan, the National Development and Reform Commission has sent rescue teams to the provincial capital Zhengzhou to help release floodwater and rescue people. More than 500 rescuers have arrived in Zhengzhou since Friday morning.