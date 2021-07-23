News / Nation

China says 'no' to US smears over COVID-19; 'WHO's phase-II plan caters to US' lab leak theory'

Global Times
  21:13 UTC+8, 2021-07-23       0
China says "no" to those in the US who have used the COVID-19 issue to smear China, as their practice revealed their disregard for common sense and arrogance toward science.
Global Times
  21:13 UTC+8, 2021-07-23       0
China says 'no' to US smears over COVID-19; 'WHO's phase-II plan caters to US' lab leak theory'
Xinhua

File picture shows World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks at a daily briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, on March 9, 2020.

China says "no" to those in the US who have used the COVID-19 issue to smear China, as their practice revealed their disregard for common sense and arrogance toward science, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday, after the White House said the US was disappointed by China rejecting the World Health Organization's latest COVID-19 origins study plan.

Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said at Friday's media briefing that it is precisely what the US has done that has disappointed the international community, including its own people.

The US is witnessing a rebound of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths, but some people in the US continue to put political interests above science, which is irresponsible, Zhao said.

Zhao's remarks were made after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at Thursday's media briefing that the US was deeply disappointed by China's position on the WHO's phase-II study, and it was irresponsible and dangerous for China to reject the WHO's phase-II COVID-19 origins plan.

As for the WHO's phase-II plan, Zhao said that it caters to the "lab leak" theory hyped by the US, and the fact it lacks transparency in the drafting process raises people's doubts that the plan is the product of political manipulation.

Permanent Mission of China to the UN office at Geneva further expounded China's views and propositions to the WHO in written form, and China will continue to put forward China's recommendation, Zhao said.

On Thursday, Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the National Health Commission, said that it's impossible for China to accept the WHO's plan as it lacks respect for common sense and is arrogant toward science.

China and many other member states of the WHO have noticed that the plan was deeply politicized and was a document that lacks scientific principles and cooperative spirit, Zhao said.

The WHO on July 16 proposed a second phase of studies into the origins of the coronavirus in China, including "audits of laboratories and markets in Wuhan," calling for "transparency" from authorities.

China will continue its own study on COVID-19 origins; meanwhile, as the first country to cooperate with the WHO on the study, China will actively participate in the next stage of global study, he said.

We expect the WHO will uphold the spirit of science, professionalism and objectivity, work with the international community to jointly resist the adverse trend of politicizing the origins issue, Zhao said. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     